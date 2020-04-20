ON24 Empowers 20,000 B2B Marketers to Adapt Pipeline Strategies, Adopt Digital Skills

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to research by Forrester-SiriusDecisions , physical and digital events are a top-reported interaction by B2B buyers. To keep engaging and converting prospects without in-person events, marketers must adapt. And, they need to quickly learn the digital marketing skills, process and technology to make a successful pivot, all while working from home.

That's why ON24 , the technology leader helping businesses innovate their marketing through interactive, data-rich digital experiences, is powering five virtual event experiences throughout the month of April that will gather more than 20,000 B2B marketers to help advance their digital marketing expertise:

Created and delivered using the ON24 Platform , each virtual event consists of a series of interactive, data-rich webinars brought together in an immersive, multimedia content hub that optimizes audience engagement. All attendee behavior is captured in real-time, providing event hosts and sponsors an understanding of their audience's interests, feedback and participation. By taking events into the digital world , marketers can drive the human connections that physical events traditionally provide, all while engaging their audience at scale.

