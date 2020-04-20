Log in
ON24 Empowers 20,000 B2B Marketers to Adapt Pipeline Strategies, Adopt Digital Skills

04/20/2020

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to research by Forrester-SiriusDecisions, physical and digital events are a top-reported interaction by B2B buyers. To keep engaging and converting prospects without in-person events, marketers must adapt. And, they need to quickly learn the digital marketing skills, process and technology to make a successful pivot, all while working from home.

That's why ON24, the technology leader helping businesses innovate their marketing through interactive, data-rich digital experiences, is powering five virtual event experiences throughout the month of April that will gather more than 20,000 B2B marketers to help advance their digital marketing expertise:

Created and delivered using the ON24 Platform, each virtual event consists of a series of interactive, data-rich webinars brought together in an immersive, multimedia content hub that optimizes audience engagement. All attendee behavior is captured in real-time, providing event hosts and sponsors an understanding of their audience's interests, feedback and participation. By taking events into the digital world, marketers can drive the human connections that physical events traditionally provide, all while engaging their audience at scale.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to transform the way businesses engage with their audience, powering interactive, data-rich digital marketing experiences that drive a resilient revenue strategy. Through the ON24 Platform, marketers can create and deliver live, always-on and personalized webinar, content and virtual event experiences, and capture audience behavior to turn engagement into actionable data. With a digital experience taking place every minute, ON24 is the network where a half million professionals engage every day for a total of 4 billion engagement minutes per year. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide global footprint with eight offices in key regions, including London, Munich, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com.

CONTACT: Keith Chapman, keith@chappublicrelations.com

(PRNewsfoto/ON24)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on24-empowers-20-000-b2b-marketers-to-adapt-pipeline-strategies-adopt-digital-skills-301043114.html

SOURCE ON24, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
