ON24 : Trusted By Life Sciences Companies for Critical Education Needs

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare evolves for the digital age, the life sciences industry must find innovative ways to educate and stay current with the latest technology. That's why the industry's top, global brands, including Zoetis, Roche, and Eli Lilly turn to ON24 , the leading digital experience platform, for training employees and educating healthcare professionals (HCPs).

Historically, life sciences companies relied on in-person meetings and symposiums to release products and connect with HCPs. Today, doctors are busier than ever, working an average of 50+ hours per week and seeing 20 patients a day. Digital channels optimize time and resources helping HCPs understand the latest trends in the fast-paced and complex world of modern medicine. Life sciences companies around the world leverage ON24 to train internal employees and educate HCPs in real-time to ensure they're delivering the best patient outcomes possible.

"Healthcare professionals have to navigate complex regulations and an endless stream of technology innovations in the market -- all the while delivering quality care their patients depend on," says Joe Hyland, CMO, ON24. "Life sciences companies are turning to the ON24 platform to bring healthcare professionals the vital information they need to leverage the latest products, research, and studies and translate that into better healthcare."

A new benchmarks report on the life sciences vertical uncovers how data-rich, interactive ON24 engagement webinars are being leveraged by the industry to engage their audience. The report found that:

Mornings Are Most Popular: Three in five (59 percent) engagement-driven webinars produced by life sciences organizations run between 6 AM and 12 PM .

Three in five (59 percent) engagement-driven webinars produced by life sciences organizations run . Mid-Week Registrations Are Best: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday account for over two-thirds (67 percent) of ON24 engagement webinar registrations.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday account for over two-thirds (67 percent) of ON24 engagement webinar registrations. High Engagement: ON24 engagement webinars drive an average attendance of 47 minutes with audiences in the life sciences sector.

Global life sciences companies rely on the ON24 Platform for a range of programs:

Educating HCPs: With physicians being busier than ever, life sciences companies are leveraging ON24 to reach Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) that healthcare providers trust to decipher the latest trends.

With physicians being busier than ever, life sciences companies are ON24 to reach Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) that healthcare providers trust to decipher the latest trends. Improving Outcomes: Life Sciences companies leverage ON24 to have physicians and healthcare professionals earn continuing education credits, keeping them up to speed with the latest innovations to bring to their work.

Life Sciences companies leverage ON24 to have physicians and healthcare professionals earn continuing education credits, keeping them up to speed with the latest innovations to bring to their work. Ensuring Compliance: Life sciences companies can satisfy regulatory affairs with secure events, approval workflows and easily moderated Q&A channels. With simu-live recordings or by repurposing live events captured on video, industry professionals mitigate risk and comply with industry regulations.

Life sciences companies can satisfy regulatory affairs with secure events, approval workflows and easily moderated Q&A channels. With simu-live recordings or by repurposing live events captured on video, industry professionals mitigate risk and comply with industry regulations. Creating Collaboration and Community: Many life sciences organizations leverage ON24 to host online networking events for healthcare professionals. The group chat feature enables participants to collaborate and exchange ideas on the latest trends and topics -- so physicians can implement new techniques and innovations into their clinical practices.

ON24 sees the benefits of its platform as well. The company now serves more than 2,000 customers worldwide, including 40 of the Fortune 100. The company reached more than 1 billion engagement minutes in 2018 and is a global solution across industries. In addition to the top life sciences companies, ON24 now serves 9 out of the top 10 technology companies, 7 out of the 10 asset management firms, and 6 out of the top 10 accounting firms.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to redefine how organizations engage with their audiences, powering interactive, data-rich webinars and content experiences that help people connect on a more human level and make smarter business decisions. Through the ON24 Platform , marketers can create live, always on, and personalized digital experiences, understand audience behavior and turn that intelligence into action. Informed by more than a billion engagement minutes -- including 12 million polls, 1.3 million surveys, 1.5 million conversations, and conversion of over 17 million resources -- marketers drive more revenue from ON24 engagement webinars than any other digital channel. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide global footprint with eight offices in key regions, including London, Munich, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com .

Contact: Keith Chapman, keith@chappublicrelations.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on24-trusted-by-life-sciences-companies-for-critical-education-needs-300891974.html

SOURCE ON24