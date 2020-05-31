ONGC Oil & Natural Gas : Anurag Sharma takes charge as ONGC Director (Onshore)

Mr Anurag Sharma has taken over charge as Director (Onshore) of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on 1 June 2020, after the superannuation of Mr S K Moitra on 31 May 2020.

As Director (Onshore), Mr Anurag Sharma will provide stewardship to oil and gas production from ONGC's onshore fields.



ONGC Director (Onshore), Anurag Sharma

A Mechanical Engineer (MNREC, Allahabad) and MBA (FMS, Delhi), Mr Anurag Sharma joined ONGC in 1984. Since joining he has held various positions in ONGC and ONGC Videsh in Asset Management, Operations and Services.

Mr Anurag Sharma has a rich experience of overseas operations leading OVL's Vietnam projects, MD RIG Russia, besides contributing in Business Development activities in CIS and SE Asia.

He also served as the EO to Director (T&FS) and led the flagship initiatives as Head - Indeg viz. Make in India and Startup India and prestigious Solar Chulha project which was taken up on clarion call given to ONGC by Prime Minster of India.

He worked at various levels in management of drilling operations in Ankleswar, Jorhat and Cauvery Projects.

As Asset Manager of Cauvery Asset, he led the team to highest ever oil production in last two decades. The asset achieved its oil production target and maintained its operations, in spite of the prevailing environmental conditions.

Mr Sharma has a strong track record for delivery of the projects with his excellent project execution skills. He believes in Safe work practices and is well-known for his interpersonal skills.

He has undertaken executive education from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He is also a member of Society of Petroleum Engineers. He is the proud recipient of the Manager of the year award.