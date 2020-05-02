ONGC Oil & Natural Gas : Fire Services displays exemplary contribution to society amid COVID-19 crisis

While the entire nation is facing the unprecedented challenge to combat the pandemic COVID-19, ONGC Fire Services has displayed its altruistic nature by providing selfless services not only to the Energy Maharatna but also to the general public at large.

During the nationwide lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus, ONGC Fire Services came up with open hands to carry out sanitization work at vulnerable locations. Facing all odds and challenges ONGC Fire Services carried out sanitization of ONGC residential colonies, administrative buildings, production installations, drilling rigs, etc. across the country.



ONGC firefighters carrying out sanitization at work bases and residential areas

While Fire Services was carrying out the sanitization drive at ONGC work bases and residential areas, recognizing its capabilities, local administration requested ONGC to carry out similar sanitization drives at respective city market areas, residential colonies and administrative offices.

In an effective and timely response to the request, ONGC firefighters rose to the occasion and carried out sanitization programs at various locations of the city area. The exemplary work carried out by ONGC Fire Service has been well recognized and appreciated by one and all.



ONGC Fire Service team sanitizing various locations of the city area

Since the outbreak of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown to contain its spread, ONGC has been actively contributing to strengthen the national drive to combat COVID-19. Even during the lockdown, ONGC Energy Soldiers at various installations across the country have been working in extended shifts, being separated from their families, to ensure uninterrupted supply of oil and gas for the nation.

Apart from ensuring the country's energy security, ONGC as a socially responsible corporate has been undertaking several CSR initiatives, to help thousands of people tide over this time of global crisis. Ever since lockdown was declared, CSR team of ONGC swung into action to address the needs of the community in different work centers and aspirational districts adopted by ONGC. ONGC has contributed Rs 300 crore of CSR funds to PM CARES, to help the government to fight the pandemic.

Furthermore, ONGC employees have voluntarily contributed their two days' salary - amounting to Rs 16 crore. Besides contributing a part of their salary, ONGC employees and their families have walked an extra mile to help the community in every possible way. From cooking food for the daily wage workers to providing safety kits to the frontline workers, the volunteering efforts of employees and their families have succeeded in creating significant impact on ground zero.