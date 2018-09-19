ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Danske Bank A/S and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of
Danske Bank A/S (“Danske” or “the Company”) (OTC: DNKEY)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to
investors. Danske CEO Thomas Borgen resigned on September 19, 2018,
stating in the announcement, “It is clear that Danske Bank has failed to
live up to its responsibility in the case of possible money laundering
in Estonia. I deeply regret this.” The money laundering scandal has been
estimated to involve $234 billion in funds flowing through the company’s
Estonia branch.
The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and
specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights
litigation.
