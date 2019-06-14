Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Eros International Plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 11:23am EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eros International Plc (“Eros” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EROS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. One of India’s largest credit rating agencies, CARE Ratings, downgraded Eros’ Indian subsidiary on June 5, 2019, to “Default.” CARE Ratings cited “ongoing delays/default in debt servicing due to slowdown in collection from debtors,” as the reasoning behind the downgrade. Based on this news, shares of Eros fell by almost 50% on June 6, 2019. Hindenburg Research published a report on Eros the next day entitled, “Eros International: On-The-Ground Research, Employee Interviews, and Private Company Documents Expose Egregious Accounting Irregularities,” to expand on the reasoning for the downgrade. According to Hindenburg, “a significant portion of Eros’s receivables don’t exist,” and alleges “multiple undisclosed related-party transactions that appear designed to hide receivables.”

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aVENTAS : to Host Investor Day
BU
11:37aTGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:34aOil rises but set for weekly loss as demand fears outweigh geopolitics
RE
11:34aKAZ MINERALS : New $600 million debt facility
PU
11:34aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Following in His Father's Footsteps
PU
11:33aAF POYRY : ÅF Pöyry issues bonds totalling SEK 2 billion
AQ
11:32aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:31aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact sheet as at 31 May 2019
PR
11:31aHow Can Reverse Logistics Management Boost Supply Chain Efficiency? | Quantzig Unravels the Benefits of Reverse Logistics Management
BU
11:31aGlobal Organic Packaged Food Market to Grow by USD 14.38 Billion During 2019-2023 | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen to float 10% of truck unit, seeks to raise 1.9 billion euros
2SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB : SCANDIC HOTELS : to open new hotel in Copenhagen
3INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO: filing notice
4TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Santander and Telefónica develop together the first 5G use cases of the banking sect..
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About