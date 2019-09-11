Log in
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/11/2019 | 09:28am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (“Myriad” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MYGN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Myriad issues its fourth quarter and full year results for 2019 on August 13, 2019. The Company reported revenue for the quarter 2% below expectations due to disappointing reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening test. During the Company’s earnings call with investors, Bryan Riggsbee, Myriad’s Chief Financial Officer, admitted that “the FDA requested changes to the GeneSight [Psychotropic] test offering” and that Myriad has “been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding its request.”

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
