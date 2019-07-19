Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 09:29am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (“Pintec” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Pintec completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in October 2018, selling 3.7 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at $11.88 per share. The Company admitted on April 30, 2019, that it would not be able to file its 2018 annual report in a timely manner, the first filing of a Form 20-F since the Company went public. Pintec shares have traded as low as $2.80 per share, a precipitous drop from its IPO price.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aAUTOLIV : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:50aAmerican Creek Reports That Treaty Creek JV Partner Tudor Gold Has Received a Further $3,000,000 in Exploration Funding from Eric Sprott
NE
09:49aOil rises after U.S. Navy downs Iranian drone; set for weekly fall
RE
09:48aDIONYMED BRANDS : IIROC Trade Resumption - DYME
AQ
09:48aSTEWARDSHIP FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:48aUK delay on Huawei 5G decision harming ties, lawmakers say
RE
09:46aMONEYGRAM : Partners with Korean Remittance Startup, Sentbe
PR
09:45aDALDRUP & SOEHNE : & Söhne AG concludes first contract with private equity investor IKAV
PU
09:45aCOLOUR LIFE SERVICES : (1) subscription of shares in the company and (2) connected transaction - subscription of shares by a connected person
PU
09:45aDOWNER EDI : Numurkah Solar Farm begins full scale commercial operations
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
4PLASTIC OMNIUM : 1ST HALF-YEAR RESULTS: 21% growth in revenue - Automotive production outperformance of 7.1 po..
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Netflix sinks on subscriber losses, analysts still see growth

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About