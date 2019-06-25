Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sealed Air Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sealed Air Corporation (“Sealed Air” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SEE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Sealed Air announced after the market closed on June 20, 2019, that the Company had fired CFO Bill Stiehl. The firing comes following the audit committee’s completion of an internal review after the Company received an SEC subpoena. According to Sealed Air, the subpoena is for information on the selection of the Company’s independent audit firm along with the actual independence of that firm. Based on this news, shares of Sealed Air traded down significantly on June 21, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pMental Health Advocate and Comedian Bill Bernat Announced as Keynote Speaker for Compass Health's 2019 Building Communities of Hope Gala
BU
01:53pNestlé, Novartis at Risk of London Trading Ban -- Update
DJ
01:51pRR DONNELLEY & SONS : Build, Buy or Service — How Will You Digitally Transform Your Communications?
PU
01:51pRIVERSIDE RESEARCH : Presents Highest Organization Honors to 10 Employees
PR
01:50pINTERNATIONAL COACH FEDERATION : 's #ExperienceCoaching Series Features Stories of Empowerment from Around the World
BU
01:48pCHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC : . Receives Approval from the State of Michigan to Initiate Construction of its Hemp Processing Facility
AQ
01:46pBANK OF IRELAND : Announces Group CFO's intention to step down - 61 KB
PU
01:46pIBI : The Making of botIBI, the Coolest New Member of the IBI Family
PU
01:46pREAL MATTERS : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31
PU
01:46pInventory Forecasting Solutions to Enhance Supply Chain Efficiencies for Businesses | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story on Inventory Forecasting Solution for an Organic Food Company to Gain Detailed Insights
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall
5GOLD : Gold soars to six-year high as trade, as Iran tensions mount

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About