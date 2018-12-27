Log in
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against YRC Worldwide Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/27/2018 | 07:21pm CET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of YRC Worldwide Inc. (“YRC Worldwide” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YRCW) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Wall Street Journal reported on December 14, 2018, that YRC Worldwide is the subject of a DOJ complaint alleging that the Company “made false statements to the government and defrauded the Department of Defense by inflating weight measurements on bills.” This scheme stretched from 2005 to at least 2013. Based on this news, shared of YRC Worldwide fell more than 28% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq. 
310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
