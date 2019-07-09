Log in
ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sealed Air Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

07/09/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sealed Air Corporation (“Sealed Air” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SEE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Sealed Air announced after the market closed on June 20, 2019, that the Company had fired CFO Bill Stiehl. The firing comes following the audit committee’s completion of an internal review after the Company received an SEC subpoena. According to Sealed Air, the subpoena is for information on the selection of the Company’s independent audit firm along with the actual independence of that firm. Based on this news, shares of Sealed Air traded down significantly on June 21, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
