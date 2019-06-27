Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sunlands Technology Group and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sunlands Technology Group (“Sunlands” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STG) for violations of state laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:02pStewart Leads after Day One of FLW Tour Event on Lake Champlain Presented by T-H Marine
GL
06:56pALTICE EUROPE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:56pNORTHERN CALIFORNIA NATIONAL BANK : Announces New Board Member
PU
06:54pERI : 's John Shegerian Delivers Talk on Hardware Hacking and Data Privacy at the USC Summit on Smart Cities and Smart Cars
BU
06:51pFAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST : Appointment Of Independent Director
PU
06:51pCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Independent Director
PU
06:51pCHAPARRAL ENERGY : June 27 2019 - SC 13D/A - 12985647
PU
06:49pBoeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
RE
06:49pBoeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
RE
06:49pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Aerohive Networks, Inc.
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
3BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche Bank passes Fed stress test in boost for its U.S. operations
4APPLE : APPLE : design chief Jony Ive, Steve Jobs' confidant, to leave and start own firm
5ADIDAS : 'AN AWESOME FEELING': Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player inks deal with Adidas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About