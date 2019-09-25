Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The RealReal, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 10:40am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The RealReal, Inc. (“RealReal” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: REAL) for false and misleading SEC filings.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:54aLukka, Theorem and Hashdex establish industry's first same-day NAV reporting capability for digital assets
GL
10:54aTHE ENVIRONMENTAL FINANCIAL CONSULTING GROUP : Announces Ownership Transition and Expands Team, Services, and Expertise
PR
10:53aVERISK ANALYTICS : CMS'S Section 111 Penalty Proposals Are One Step Closer
PU
10:53aFAIR ISAAC : FICO and Visma Connect Launch Partnership to Offer SaaS Anti Financial Crime Solutions in Western Europe
PU
10:53aTYSON FOODS : Jimmy Dean Brand Survey Reveals Breakfast Foods are a Mood Booster Morning, Noon, and Night
PU
10:53aSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Your Data Sucks… We Can Help
PU
10:53aWABCO : Named Supplier of the Year by Wabash National Corporation
PU
10:53aPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Supervisory Board and family shareholders unreservedly stand by Hans Dieter Pötsch and Dr. Herbert Diess
PU
10:51a  ARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 16 September to 20 September 2019
BU
10:51aNORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE : Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger with AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : raises £120 million in debt, shares fall ..
5Juul boss exits in vaping crisis as Philip Morris, Altria end merger talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group