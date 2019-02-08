Log in
ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/08/2019 | 01:06pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (“Helius” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HSDT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. White Diamond Research published an article on January 22, 2019, which stated that Helius’ phase III drug trial “missed its primary effectiveness endpoint.” The report also stated that the Company “has redacted important trial info.” White Diamond research also questioned the veracity of the Company’s management team, alleging that the Company’s founders “have a history of questionable marketing practices,” and adding that the Company’s former CEO “is now a fugitive.” Based on this news, shares of Helius fell by more than 11.6% in the next two trading days.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq. 
310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
