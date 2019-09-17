Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Slack Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 11:35am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Slack Technologies, Inc. (“Slack” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WORK) for violations of the securities laws

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Slack announced its financial results for its second fiscal quarter on September 4, 2019. The company admitted it was forecasting a larger-than-expected loss for the third quarter, leading to a sharp drop in shares of Slack over the next two trading sessions.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:15pReducing Churn Rates by 2X for a Consumer Electronics Retailer with the Help of Customer Analytics | Quantzig's Latest Success Story
BU
12:15pSilicon Review Names ASSET InterTech One of 50 Most Trustworthy Technology Companies for 2019
BU
12:14pUNIPOWER Announces New President, John Spillane
BU
12:14pSYNERGIE : Half-yearly results at june 30, 2018
GL
12:14pENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : RADIO.COM Presents Pinstripes & Bright Lights, New York Yankees-Focused Podcast Hosted by Legendary Play-By-Play Broadcaster John Sterling - Entercom Communications
AQ
12:13pDOWNING ONE VCT : Portfolio Update
AQ
12:12pCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Unipec ramps up U.S. crude shipments after attacks on Saudi oil facilities
RE
12:12pANSIBLEFEST 2019 PREVIEW : What to Expect from NetApp in Atlanta
PU
12:12pFLOW TRADERS : releases August 2019 ETP market statistics
PU
12:12pCISCO : at SAPTeched – where Cisco innovation bridges an empowered SAP enterprise
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
3APPLE : Apple says $14 billion EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
4Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
5EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC : EAGLE EYE : Final Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group