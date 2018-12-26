Log in
ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against YogaWorks, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/26/2018 | 10:41pm CET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of YogaWorks, Inc. (“YogaWorks” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YOGA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. YogaWorks reported its second-quarter financials and operating results on August 14, 2018. During the conference call that followed the announcement, the Company disclosed that it lowered its midpoint earnings guidance by approximately $2.5 million. The Company blamed promotional activities and brand building for lowering its project earnings. YogaWorks admitted that it would shift from its acquisition strategy towards improving the profitability of its base business. Based on this news, YogaWorks’ share price fell more than 41% the next day, and is down almost 90% since its August 2017 IPO.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq. 
310-301-3335
424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
