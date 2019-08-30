Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ONS Office for National Statistics : Impact of national accounts improvements on balance of payments and sector and financial accounts revealed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 07:31am EDT

The Office for National Statistics has today published indicative revisions to the sector and financial accounts and balance of payments for 1997 to 2016. Today's figures also include indicative revisions to UK gross national income (GNI). These new estimates will first be included in the headline figures from the end of September 2019.

The latest estimates use new systems and sources, including new surveys on the costs facing businesses and the outputs of the services sector. They are being processed using a new framework that is in line with international best practice.

The average absolute revision to the UK's annual current account deficit is 0.1 percentage points of gross domestic product (GDP) between 1997 to 2016. The current account deficit is revised up from £102.8 billion to £104.0 billion in 2016 but remained unchanged as a share of GDP (5.2%). The small revisions to the size of the current account deficit are due mainly to the inclusion of improved estimates of cross-border transactions in the UK's financial sector.

The average upward revision to the level of annual UK GNI between 1997 and 2016 is positive 0.8%. In 2016, UK GNI has been revised up £27.5 billion (positive 1.4%) to £1,947.6 billion. As with GDP, the main cause of upward revisions to UK GNI is the inclusion of improved estimates of the length of time capital items, such as buildings and computers, are used before being replaced.

The average absolute revision to the saving ratio between 1997 and 2016 was 0.7 percentage points. Revisions to the saving ratio range from negative 2.4 percentage points in 1998 to positive 1.0 percentage points in 2010.

Background notes:

  1. An article highlighting the main impacts on the balance of payments and UK GNI is available.

  2. An article highlighting the main impacts on the sector and financial accounts is available.

Media contacts:

Media Relations Office: +44 (0)845 6041858
Emergency on-call: +44 (0)7867 906553
E-mail: media.relations@ons.gov.uk

Disclaimer

ONS - Office for National Statistics published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 11:30:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:59aGerman Retail Sales Fell More Than Expected in July
DJ
07:57aS.Africa's Discovery warns of falling full-year profits
RE
07:51aEXCLUSIVE : Saudi Aramco board sees too many risks for New York IPO - sources
RE
07:50aCampbell Soup reports 2% rise in sales
RE
07:49aWorries mount for UK businesses and consumers as Brexit crisis builds - surveys
RE
07:47aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Ground Ahead Of Inflation Data
DJ
07:46aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Tractor Drivers and Mobile Phones
PU
07:34aCanada stock futures rise on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tensions
RE
07:34aChina to help rate risk-hedging by improving liquidity of derivatives
RE
07:31aONS OFFICE FOR NATIONAL STATISTICS : Impact of national accounts improvements on balance of payments and sector and financial accounts revealed
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares up on reports of watered down Berlin rent cap
2THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
3Oil prices fall but set for big weekly gain as trade dispute rhetoric eases
4CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
5EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. YEAR END RESULTS 2018/19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group