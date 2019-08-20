Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ONS Office for National Statistics : New sources and methods transforming GDP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 05:17am EDT

The Office for National Statistics has today published indicative revisions to quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) for 1997 to 2016 that will first be included in headline estimates from the end of September 2019.

The latest estimates use a variety of new systems and sources including newly introduced surveys on the costs facing businesses and the products produced by the service sector. These will be processed using a new framework in line with international best practice. Several methodological improvements have also been introduced, including significant changes to the way 'capital assets' - such as buildings and machinery - are measured.

The new figures show that between 1997 and 2016, average annual growth was revised up by 0.1 percentage points, from 2.0% to 2.1% per year.

The UK economy is now estimated to have fallen by 6.0% during the financial crisis, revised up by 0.3 percentage points from a fall of 6.3%. The length of the contraction during the financial crisis remains at five negative quarters. However, the economy is now estimated to have returned to its pre-recession levels one quarter earlier than previous estimates, in Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2013 .

In cash terms, the total package of changes has increased the estimated size of the economy in 2016 by approximately £26.0 billion (1.3% of GDP) to £1,995.5 billion.

Commenting on today's figures, Head of GDP Rob Kent-Smith said:

'These new figures are produced using new sources and methods, giving significantly improved estimates of how money moves around the UK economy.

'While these figures are calculated using more and better information than was previously available, overall, they paint a very similar picture about the size and growth in the economy to our current estimates.'

Background notes:

  1. Full information about today's estimates and how they were compiled are available in National Accounts articles: Blue Book 2019 impacts on GDP current price and chained volume measure estimates: 1997 to 2016.

Media contacts:

Media Relations Office: +44 (0)845 6041858
Emergency on-call: +44 (0)7867 906553
E-mail: media.relations@ons.gov.uk

Disclaimer

ONS - Office for National Statistics published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 09:16:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46aHumbled Deutsche Bank faces battle in its own backyard
RE
05:45aU.S. Apparel Industry Works to Blunt Impact of Tariffs
DJ
05:42aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Precision Livestock Farming Market worth $4.6 billion by 2024
PU
05:39aTaiwan export orders fall for ninth month but Christmas bounce kicking in
RE
05:34aGlobal shares inch higher as stimulus hopes spur rebound
RE
05:32aSUMMER CALM : some traders back away from 'extreme' sterling shorts
RE
05:22aOil prices rise on stimulus hopes, trade optimism
RE
05:19aNew figures show UK economy a little larger than thought
RE
05:18aOil prices rise on stimulus hopes, trade optimism
RE
05:17aOil prices rise on stimulus hopes, trade optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal
2PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
3MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
4ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: Strong revenue growth of 43.3% with EBITDA of..
5BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : Mining giant BHP pays record dividend, but flags global growth headwinds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group