Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ONS Office for National Statistics : Statement of upcoming analysis on deaths and coronavirus (COVID-19)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 04:23am EDT

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has responded to quickly develop analysis of deaths and coronavirus (COVID-19) and has already included comparisons with other data sources and deaths by date of occurrence. On 16 April 2020, we published details of deaths in March where COVID-19 was the underlying cause.

We understand the need for more analysis to fully understand the pandemic. The ONS has developed an analytical programme of work to provide more insight into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mortality in England and Wales. The plan is under constant review to take account of the changing nature of the pandemic and to accommodate new data sources as they become available.

The ONS will continue to publish weekly deaths each Tuesday by deaths registered and deaths that have occurred, with specific analysis on deaths that involve COVID-19. Alongside that we will continue to publish the article comparing ONS deaths data with that of NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

In the coming weeks we are planning to release additional analysis in three areas:

  • further data on deaths in care home residences, working closely with colleagues in the Care Quality Commission and Public Health Agencies (confirmed for Tuesday 28 April)
  • further analysis on deaths involving COVID-19 by geographic breakdown and deprivation (by 1 May)
  • ethnicity of those dying where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate (by 8 May)

We also have a programme of more complex analyses of death involving COVID-19, which are looking at important themes including:

  • investigating excess deaths not involving COVID-19
  • occupation of people whose death involved COVID-19
  • analysing the religion of those dying with COVID-19
  • understanding the characteristics of people whose death involved COVID-19
  • the impact of air pollution on death involving COVID-19

These pieces of analysis are complex requiring multiple data sources. The analysis is underway, and we will be able to make further announcements in the coming weeks as to when these will be released.

Iain Bell
Deputy National Statistician

Disclaimer

ONS - Office for National Statistics published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 08:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43aJapan's anti-trust watchdog urges banks to reconsider interbank transfer fees
RE
04:43aU.S. oil futures plumb historic lows below zero
RE
04:43aEXPLAINER : What is a negative crude future and does it mean anything for consumers?
RE
04:41aDollar surges across board, oil-linked currencies fall
RE
04:41aUK benefits claims pass 1.5 mln since coronavirus crisis escalated
RE
04:37aBruised hedge funds tentatively looking for risk again
RE
04:23aONS OFFICE FOR NATIONAL STATISTICS : Statement of upcoming analysis on deaths and coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
04:11aANALYST VIEW : After U.S. oil futures crash, what next?
RE
03:58aTeck Resources profit falls short as lockdowns, energy unit bite
RE
03:56aCalifornia regulator wants changes in PG&E reorganization plan, proposes $2 billion fine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PEUGEOT : Peugeot maker PSA says demand to fall sharply, keeps margin goal
2SAP SE : SAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased
3ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark owner AB Foods omits dividend to save cash i..
4DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF welcomes the french State Council's decision to reject int..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group