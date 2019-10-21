Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ONS Office for National Statistics : What can your website and managers tell you about the potential success of your business?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 07:16am EDT

Businesses that used words like 'management', 'team', and 'project' in their job advertisements and news articles were more likely to have high growth than those that used words like 'tax', 'law' and 'pension', according to free text analysis of websites by the Office for National Statistics's (ONS's) Data Science Campus.

Through analysis of the Management and Expectations Survey (MES) with datasets from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the team also explored what management practices and education tell us about high-growth businesses and found that:

  • high-growth businesses were more likely to have at least one employee with a degree, compared with regular businesses; 83% of high-growth businesses had at least one other staff member with a degree, compared with 75% of regular businesses
  • there was a drop in the rate of high-growth businesses in organisations where every manager had a degree
  • high-growth businesses were more likely to distribute performance bonuses to managers and other members of staff; 66% of high-growth businesses gave out performance bonuses based on meeting a production target, compared with 57% of regular businesses, and this pattern was repeated for other members of staff
  • among high-growth businesses, 90% set at least one production target, compared with 86% of regular businesses

Tom Smith, Managing Director of the Data Science Campus, said: 'Understanding what makes a business successful is varied and complex. Through exploring how non-traditional data sources can help us understand business success, we hope to show how new evidence can be found that can inform decisions regarding what policies and structures could support those businesses who need it. These survey responses were voluntary but still give an insight into what could be driving success in our economy.

'At the Data Science Campus, we want to use novel and innovative techniques to unlock the power of data, to help the UK make better decisions that can help power the economy and improve lives. This exploratory research can give us new insights and help to improve the statistics the ONS produces.'

Notes to editors:

The Management and Expectation Survey (MES) is a non-mandatory questionnaire run jointly by the ONS and the Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence (ESCoE). The survey's aim is to gather information on businesses' management practices concerning and future expectations of turnover, employment, expenditure and capital investment growth.

The BEIS has created a longitudinal high dataset using Inter-Departmental Business Register (IDBR) data and HM Revenue and Customs's (HMRC's) Value Added Tax (VAT) data. This was used to create the flag that is used in this work to identify high-growth businesses.

The assessment of high growth is based on the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD's) definition of high growth in employees (that is, compound 20% growth per year over a three-year period).

In this project, we have explored the potential for non-traditional data sources to add to our understanding of high-growth businesses and business sectors. The understanding of what makes a business one of high growth is varied and complex. The work presented is used to illustrate the potential explanatory power of the datasets, but it should not be taken as a full analysis of this area.

Media contacts:

Media Relations Office: +44 (0)845 6041858
Emergency on-call: +44 (0)7867 906553
Email: media.relations@ons.gov.uk?

Disclaimer

ONS - Office for National Statistics published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 11:15:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:29aEU revises up German 2018 budget surplus, next year's easing seen small
RE
07:26aIPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL : Lots to Grow on Allotments
PU
07:25aDollar downbeat as Brexit optimism lifts pound and euro
RE
07:23aDollar downbeat as Brexit optimism lifts pound and euro
RE
07:16aONS OFFICE FOR NATIONAL STATISTICS : What can your website and managers tell you about the potential success of your business?
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:12aHalliburton profit falls 32% on weak North America drilling
RE
07:10aCurrency risks? U.S. corporates yawn
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
3Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Nicholas Candy's firm mulls possible offer for..
5Warburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger HK IPO of up to $1.45 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group