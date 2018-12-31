Log in
OOLY Announces Expansion of Two Key Product Lines for 2019

12/31/2018

Oceanside, CA, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is blooming!  OOLY, the artistic brand that creates whimsical pens, markers and arts and crafts supplies, is expanding two of its popular product lines, Chroma Blends and Giftables.  Just in time for 2019 holidays such as Valentine’s Day, St.Patrick's Day and Easter, OOLY hopes to support retailers with a strong 2019 product offering to encourage customers to continue shopping well into the new year.  

With the debut of the OOLY Giftables line in 2018, a significant expansion is the next logical step for the creative brand.  With price points now ranging from $12 - $30+, OOLY Giftables will entice everyone from the impulse buyer to the serious gift shopper.  What is more, there are some now offered in peggable pouches for an easy wall display option. The 8 Small and 8 Large Happy Packs and the Specific Giftable Bundles are for everyone from your budding artist and organizer to the inspired child, teenager or adult.

Chroma Blends is one of OOLY’s favorite products for artists.  In 2019, OOLY will add a Neon Watercolor option to its existing products of Pearlescent Watercolor Paints, Watercolor Brush Markers, Watercolor Travel paint set and a Watercolor Paper Pad.  

About OOLY
Founded in 2005, OOLY has established itself as the home of color for creatives of all ages. OOLY is designed to help you create your happy at school, work or home. The collection of vivid crafts and office supplies make it easy for anyone to express themselves in an otherwise black and white world. With an assortment of writing, organization and art tools anyone can fuel their creativity and live boldly.  Find out how color lives in OOLY on social media @weareOOLY. OOLY is proud to be 100% women owned.



Dawn Ryden
OOLY
5129235855
Dawn@3D-Comm.com

Samantha
3D Communications
samantha@3d-comm.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
