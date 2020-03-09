Log in
OPAQ : Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

03/09/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Cloud-Delivered Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Platform Meets the Highest Standards for Security

OPAQ, the networking and security cloud company, today announced it has received a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification for its OPAQ cloud platform that provides zero trust security-as-a-service using an infrastructure optimized for security and hyperscale performance. This SOC 2 certification report validates the security controls of the OPAQ cloud.

“OPAQ delivers a cloud-based secure access service edge (SASE) that protects an organization’s entire distributed network – data centers, branch offices, remote users, and IoT devices across all ports and protocols,” said Casey Corcoran, Chief Information Security Officer of OPAQ. “SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates to customers and our MSP/MSSP partners that the OPAQ cloud provides secure access to systems and data on an infrastructure that meets and exceeds the strictest industry standards for security and trust controls.”

An audit conducted by Coalfire confirmed that OPAQ met the security Trust Services Criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). For more information on SOC 2 Type II certification, visit: https://www.aicpa.org/interestareas/frc/assuranceadvisoryservices/sorhome.html.

About OPAQ
OPAQ is the premier networking and security cloud company. The OPAQ cloud is a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform that protects an organization’s entire distributed network – data centers, branch offices, remote users, and IoT devices across all ports and protocols. OPAQ delivers zero trust security-as-a-service using an infrastructure optimized for security and hyperscale performance. With OPAQ, organizations can implement and enforce consistent zero trust security policies, centrally monitor network and security performance, generate reports, and manage security infrastructure – all through a single cloud console. This enables customers to maintain secure access to systems and data no matter how the network evolves. To learn more, visit www.opaq.com.


© Business Wire 2020
