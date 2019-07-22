OPAQ : Named 2019 CRN Emerging Vendor

Company Recognized for its Channel-Exclusive Cloud Security-as-a-Service Delivery Platform

OPAQ, the network security cloud company, today announced it has been named a 2019 Emerging Vendor by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, as an up-and-coming technology company that is driving innovation across the IT channel.

“Being named a CRN Emerging Vendor for the second consecutive year provides important validation for the new innovations we have brought to market over the past 12 months that make it easier and more profitable for our partners to deliver high-margin, differentiated security services from the cloud,” said Lynn D. Tinney, Senior Vice President, Channels at OPAQ. “In addition to advances to on-boarding, billing and one-to-many management from a single cloud console, we recently announced our ability to provide up to 15 Gbps of hyperscale security-as-a-service networking for organizations that require carrier-grade performance for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.”

The OPAQ cloud platform is optimized for the channel. It enables service providers to deliver, monitor and manage fully integrated network security-as-a-service (SECaaS) from the cloud using a single console. OPAQ boosts recurring revenue and margins, slashes management costs, and enables MSPs/MSSPs to scale their businesses with differentiated services. The company has built a private network with direct Gigabit connectivity to ISP exchanges and integrated enterprise class security-as-a-service capabilities including next-generation firewall, endpoint protection, analytics and reporting powered by trusted, industry leading brands and OPAQ intellectual property.

“CRN’s 2019 Emerging Vendors list recognizes new, rapidly growing vendors that are making significant IT channel contributions,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “It honors groundbreaking vendors that provide sophisticated technology to drive channel growth — and remain committed to ongoing innovation to shape the channel for years to come.”

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company is The Channel Catalyst. Backed by more than 30 years of IT channel experience, we drive innovation and growth across the technology landscape. The IT channel is our sole focus and passion, and we deliver maximum value to technology suppliers, solution providers, and IT professionals every day. To learn more, please visit www.thechannelco.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About OPAQ

OPAQ is the premier network security cloud company. OPAQ’s cloud platform enables partners to deliver Fortune 100-grade security-as-a-service to enterprises on infrastructure purpose-built for security and hyperscale performance. With OPAQ, service providers are equipped with a simplified ability to centrally monitor security performance and compliance maturity, generate reports, manage security infrastructure, and enforce policies – all through a single cloud console. This empowers OPAQ partners to grow revenue and margins, eliminate complexity and costs, and establish a competitive advantage that helps them attract and retain customers. Based in Northern Virginia, OPAQ is privately held and is funded by Greenspring Associates, Columbia Capital, Harmony Partners, and Zero-G, Inc. To learn more, visit www.opaq.com.

