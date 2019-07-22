Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPAQ : Named 2019 CRN Emerging Vendor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 10:03am EDT

Company Recognized for its Channel-Exclusive Cloud Security-as-a-Service Delivery Platform

OPAQ, the network security cloud company, today announced it has been named a 2019 Emerging Vendor by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, as an up-and-coming technology company that is driving innovation across the IT channel.

OPAQ will be featured in the August 2019 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

“Being named a CRN Emerging Vendor for the second consecutive year provides important validation for the new innovations we have brought to market over the past 12 months that make it easier and more profitable for our partners to deliver high-margin, differentiated security services from the cloud,” said Lynn D. Tinney, Senior Vice President, Channels at OPAQ. “In addition to advances to on-boarding, billing and one-to-many management from a single cloud console, we recently announced our ability to provide up to 15 Gbps of hyperscale security-as-a-service networking for organizations that require carrier-grade performance for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.”

The OPAQ cloud platform is optimized for the channel. It enables service providers to deliver, monitor and manage fully integrated network security-as-a-service (SECaaS) from the cloud using a single console. OPAQ boosts recurring revenue and margins, slashes management costs, and enables MSPs/MSSPs to scale their businesses with differentiated services. The company has built a private network with direct Gigabit connectivity to ISP exchanges and integrated enterprise class security-as-a-service capabilities including next-generation firewall, endpoint protection, analytics and reporting powered by trusted, industry leading brands and OPAQ intellectual property.

“CRN’s 2019 Emerging Vendors list recognizes new, rapidly growing vendors that are making significant IT channel contributions,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “It honors groundbreaking vendors that provide sophisticated technology to drive channel growth — and remain committed to ongoing innovation to shape the channel for years to come.”

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company is The Channel Catalyst. Backed by more than 30 years of IT channel experience, we drive innovation and growth across the technology landscape. The IT channel is our sole focus and passion, and we deliver maximum value to technology suppliers, solution providers, and IT professionals every day. To learn more, please visit www.thechannelco.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About OPAQ
OPAQ is the premier network security cloud company. OPAQ’s cloud platform enables partners to deliver Fortune 100-grade security-as-a-service to enterprises on infrastructure purpose-built for security and hyperscale performance. With OPAQ, service providers are equipped with a simplified ability to centrally monitor security performance and compliance maturity, generate reports, manage security infrastructure, and enforce policies – all through a single cloud console. This empowers OPAQ partners to grow revenue and margins, eliminate complexity and costs, and establish a competitive advantage that helps them attract and retain customers. Based in Northern Virginia, OPAQ is privately held and is funded by Greenspring Associates, Columbia Capital, Harmony Partners, and Zero-G, Inc. To learn more, visit www.opaq.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pBOEING : Fitch cuts outlook for Boeing on 737 MAX issues
RE
03:17pPARK AEROSPACE CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:16pAPURE : Take the Insight Developing pH Balancing Underwear
BU
03:15pOil outlook sours as sanctions, global tensions fail to bring out bulls
RE
03:15pDUNKIN BRANDS : ' brands announces appointment of stephanie lilak as chief human resources officer
PU
03:15pACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 -
PU
03:15pACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
PU
03:15pAVON PRODUCTS : Russia launches school of bloggers to support army of Representatives in becoming beauty influencers
PU
03:15pACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Acacia Mining
PU
03:15pOil outlook sours as sanctions, global tensions fail to bring out bulls
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips sales spurred by rising Chinese healthcare spending
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Drug Iberogast Under Investigation -Handelsblatt
3Oil prices rise more than 1% after Iran seizes British tanker
4CENTRICA PLC : Centrica Set to Cut Dividend, Sell Oil-And-Gas Unit -The Sunday Times
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : CASINO GROUP: Casino Group has signed an agreement with GBH to sell its subsidiary..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group