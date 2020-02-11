Log in
OPB, GILT, CSFL, and DLPH Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

02/11/2020 | 09:01pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Opus Bank (NASDAQ GS: OPB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Opus Bank’s agreement to be acquired by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders of Opus Bank will receive 0.90 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp for each share of Opus Bank owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-opus-bank.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ GS: GILT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Gilat’s agreement to be acquired by Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Shareholders of Gilat will receive $7.18 in cash and 0.08425 shares of Comtech for each share of Gilat owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gilat-satellite-networks-ltd.

CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ GS: CSFL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CenterState Bank’s agreement to be acquired by South State Corporation.  Shareholders of CenterState Bank will receive 0.3001 shares of South State for each share of CenterState Bank owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-centerstate-bank-corporation.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Delphi’s agreement to be acquired by BorgWarner Inc. Shareholders of Delphi will receive 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner for each share of Delphi owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-delphi-technologies-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
