Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 09:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna

OPEC oil output has fallen in November as Angolan production has slipped due to maintenance and Saudi Arabia has kept a lid on supply to support the market before the initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned Saudi Aramco, a Reuters survey found.

On average, the 14-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has pumped 29.57 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, according to the survey. That is down 110,000 bpd from October's revised figure.

The survey suggests Saudi Arabia, after resuming normal supply after attacks on facilities in September, is still pumping far less than an OPEC-led supply deal allows. OPEC meets to review the pact on Dec. 5, the same day Aramco is due to announce the final offer price.

OPEC, Russia and other allies, known as OPEC+, agreed to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1. OPEC's share of the cut is about 800,000 bpd, to be delivered by 11 members, with exemptions for Iran, Libya and Venezuela.

The producers are expected to extend their supply pact at meetings on Dec. 5-6. OPEC delegates have said the producers could discuss deeper supply cuts amid forecasts of excess supply in 2020.

"The minimum is to extend," said an OPEC delegate.

Oil has slipped to $63 a barrel after spiking to $72 following the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi oil plants. The current price is below the levels many OPEC countries need to balance their budgets and below the levels officials say they favor.

The 11 OPEC members bound by the agreement, which for now runs until March 2020, have easily exceeded the pledged cuts. Compliance has risen to 152% in November, the survey found, from 135% in October, although Iraq and Nigeria remain laggards among larger producers.

(GRAPHIC: OPEC oil supply cuts - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/7600/7582/Pasted%20Image.jpg )

ANGOLAN DROP

OPEC's largest production drop of 140,000 bpd was in Angola, which exported less crude in November due to maintenance affecting the Girassol crude stream, traders said.

The African producer was already pumping far below its OPEC quota due to a natural decline in production and a lack of new fields coming online, rather than due to voluntary restraint.

Saudi Arabia has pumped 9.85 million bpd, down 50,000 bpd from October, the survey found.

Riyadh's output had jumped by 850,000 bpd in October after the September attacks, but remained below Saudi Arabia's OPEC quota. In November, the country has been pumping more than 400,000 bpd less than the agreement allows, the survey found.

OPEC's second-largest producer Iraq has pumped slightly less, but continues to overshoot its target.

Nigeria, which has consistently pumped more than its OPEC target, continued to do so in November, the survey found, although output has edged lower this month.

Among countries pumping more, the largest increase was in Kuwait, which increased output by 70,000 bpd to 2.72 million bpd, reaching its exact quota level.

Ecuador also pumped more after a decline in October, when protests against government austerity measures led to several fields being shut down.

Venezuela, which is contending with U.S. sanctions imposed on state oil firm PDVSA and a long-term decline in output, managed a small boost to supply with exports increasing in November.

Production from the two other exempt producers, Libya and Iran, was little changed.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market and is based on shipping data provided by external sources, Refinitiv Eikon flows data and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.

By Alex Lawler
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.97% 60.75 Delayed Quote.17.36%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
STREAM CO.,LTD. 1.19% 85 End-of-day quote.32.81%
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. -0.91% 109 End-of-day quote.202.78%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.38% 64.3707 Delayed Quote.-7.58%
WTI -4.91% 55.22 Delayed Quote.28.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:17pChina November factory activity unexpectedly returns to growth
RE
09:17pChina November factory activity unexpectedly returns to growth
RE
09:13pNIKKEI : Japan government mulls over $92 billion stimulus package to spur growth - Nikkei
RE
09:09pOPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
RE
08:56pChina's Manufacturing Resumes Growth, Ending Six Months of Decline
DJ
08:47pChina Official Nonmanufacturing PMI 54.4 in Nov Vs 52.8 in Oct
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:48pLebanon Bond Repayment Fails To Reassure Investors
DJ
05:41pThinner U.S. crowds but Black Friday goes global
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russia
2OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
3SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c..
4FURA GEMS INC. : FURA GEMS : Announces Update on Australian Sapphire Mining Project Acquisition
5MOUNTAIN CHINA RESORTS (HOLDING) LIM : MOUNTAIN CHINA RESORTS : Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial and Opera..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group