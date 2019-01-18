Log in
OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : JMMC reports steady and robust performance

01/18/2019

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) has expressed its utmost satisfaction with the steady and robust achievements of the two-year old 'Declaration of Cooperation' between OPEC and participating non-OPEC oil producing countries.

The JMMC noted that countries participating in the 'Declaration of Cooperation' achieved an overall conformity level in November 2018 of slightly below 100%, hitting 98% for the month.

It is evident that significant progress has been made towards the goal set at the 4th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting of 23 June 2018, whereby countries agreed to strive to adhere to the overall conformity level, voluntarily adjusted to 100%, as of 1 July 2018 for the remaining duration of 2018.

The overall conformity level since the beginning of the 'Declaration of Cooperation' in January 2017 is well above 100%, coming in at 116%.

The Committee confirmed the attached new voluntary production adjustments effective as of 1st of January 2019 for an initial period of six months, based on the unanimous decisions taken at the 175th Meeting of the OPEC Conference and the 5th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 7 December 2018.

These voluntary production adjustments will continue to be monitored by the JMMC on a monthly basis, ably supported by the Joint Technical Committee and the OPEC Secretariat, in an open and transparent manner.

The JMMC calls on all participating countries of the 'Declaration of Cooperation' to redouble their efforts in the full and timely implementation of the supply adjustments to ensure that the oil market remains in balance in 2019.

The thirteenth Meeting of the JMMC will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan on 18 March 2019.

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 09:18:01 UTC
