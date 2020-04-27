OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : Oman announces its oil production adjustment plans effective 1 May 2020

Vienna, Austria, 27 April 2020-HE Dr Mohammed Bin Hamad Al-Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas of the Sultanate of Oman, notified HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, OPEC Secretary General, of the Sultanate's plans to voluntarily adjust oil production as part of its commitment to the Declaration of Cooperation.

The announced voluntary adjustments, which are effective as of 1 May 2020, are based on the agreements reached at the 9th (Extraordinary) OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held on 9 March 2020 and the 10th (Extraordinary) OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held on 12 March 2020.