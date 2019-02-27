Log in
OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : Secretaries General of OPEC and GECF meet in Riyadh

02/27/2019 | 11:40am EST

[Joint Press Release] The Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, and the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), HE Yury Sentyurin, met on Wednesday, 27 February 2019, on the margins of the 9th IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks, held at the International Energy Forum (IEF) Secretariat in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Secretaries General recognized the numerous areas of mutual interest to both Organizations, including the fact that they have many Member Countries in common. They emphasized their desire to continue working closely together, both at a high-level, as well as on a technical level.

Regarding cooperation on the technical front, the two Organizations expressed satisfaction with information exchange on issues pertaining to data collection, oil and gas modelling, and research in topical areas, as well as sharing perspectives on global economic and energy outlooks.

Both organizations decided to continue their cooperation through regular technical meetings, workshops and selected joint research.

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 16:39:04 UTC
