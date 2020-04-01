Log in
OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : daily basket price stood at $22.61 a barrel Tuesday, 31 March 2020

04/01/2020 | 11:06am EDT

Vienna, Austria, 1 April 2020-The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $22.61 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with $21.66 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 15:05:05 UTC
