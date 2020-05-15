Log in
OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : daily basket price stood at $24.93 a barrel Thursday, 14 May 2020

05/15/2020 | 04:35am EDT

Vienna, Austria, 15 May 2020-The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $24.93 a barrel on Thursday, compared with $23.25 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 08:34:04 UTC
