Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : daily basket price stood at $34.95 a barrel Tuesday, 2 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 03:36am EDT
Vienna, Austria, 3 June 2020--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $34.95 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with $33.68 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 07:35:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01aEUROZONE : Final Services PMI better than estimates at 30.5
04:00aJapan's factory, retail sectors slump as pandemic hits auto sector
RE
04:00aJapan's low unemployment rate conceals deeper labour market pain
RE
03:57aJapan's factory, retail sectors slump as pandemic hits auto sector
RE
03:56aEUROZONE : German Unemployment Change worse than estimates at 238K
03:51aԱԶԲ-Ն ԵՎ «ՀԱՅԱՍՏԱՆԻ ԷԼԵԿՏՐԱԿԱՆ ՑԱՆՑԵՐ» ԸՆԿԵՐՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ ՍՏՈՐԱԳՐԵՑԻՆ 20 ՄԻԼԻՈՆ ԱՄՆ ԴՈԼԱՐ&#
PU
03:51aConsumer Price Index
PU
03:51aNEPAL RASTRA BANK : राजस्व संकलन गर्न शाखा तथा काउन्टरहरू खाेल्ने सम्बन्धमा
PU
03:48aChina drives global oil demand recovery out of coronavirus collapse
RE
03:48aAustralia confirms end to longest boom as fires, pandemic destroy growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2LONDON BRENT OIL : Oil gains, with Brent above $40, as hopes rise for output cuts, recovery
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Zoom nearly doubles revenue forecast on remote-work boost, but costs rising
5BASF SE : BASF SE : Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group