OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : daily basket price stood at $61.44 a barrel Tuesday, 29 October 2019

10/30/2019 | 04:42am EDT

Vienna, Austria, 30 October 2019--The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $61.44 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with $61.65 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:41:01 UTC
