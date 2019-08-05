Log in
OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : daily basket price stood at $61.75 a barrel Friday, 2 August 2019

08/05/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

Vienna, Austria, 5 August 2019--The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $61.75 a barrel on Friday, compared with $63.54 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 19:09:00 UTC
