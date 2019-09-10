Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : daily basket price stood at $62.00 a barrel Monday, 9 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 03:02am EDT

Vienna, Austria, 10 September 2019--The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $62.00 a barrel on Monday, compared with $60.75 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 07:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:17aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : releases Incoterms® 2020
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE : Dry well near the Mikkel field in the Norwegian Sea - 6407/3-2 S
PU
03:08aYen, franc sink as fading risks take shine off safe-havens
RE
03:07aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Consumer price indices - inflation - August 2019
PU
03:07aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Export and import price indices - July 2019
PU
03:06aARAMCO CEO : Domestic IPO is primary one, also prepared for international listing
RE
03:02aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $62.00 a barrel Monday, 9 September 2019
PU
02:48aChina's August CPI Rose 2.8% as Pork Prices Surge -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
2TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
3Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite
4PEUGEOT : Car makers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
5STORA ENSO OYJ : STORA ENSO : to sponsor renewable and circular FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2021 in Obe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group