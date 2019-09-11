Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : daily basket price stood at $62.74 a barrel Tuesday, 10 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 03:22am EDT

Vienna, Austria, 11 September 2019--The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $62.74 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with $62.00 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 07:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38aSDL : and Bynder Partner to Help Enterprises Manage and Translate Digital Assets and Campaigns Enabling Content in 180+ Languages
BU
03:37aMERKEL : U.S.-China trade conflict hitting Germany
RE
03:37aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Producer Prices for the Industrial Sector for August 2019
PU
03:37aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : State councilor stresses safe production in Shanxi
PU
03:30aChinese firms out in force at Frankfurt boosted by battery builders
RE
03:24aKKR to list its first investment vehicle in Australia in November - sources
RE
03:22aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $62.74 a barrel Tuesday, 10 September 2019
PU
03:17aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Address to participants of World Tourism Organisation General Assembly 23rd session
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
2Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
3Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5Henlius Biotech launches $477 million HK IPO, testing market amid protests

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group