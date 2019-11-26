Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : daily basket price stood at $64.21 a barrel Monday, 25 November 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 03:38am EST

Vienna, Austria, 26 November 2019--The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $64.21 a barrel on Monday, compared with $64.56 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 08:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:13aSanlorenzo eyes valuation of up to 656 million euros in IPO
RE
04:09aAlibaba's Hong Kong shares rise 6.6% on debut in heavy volume
RE
04:08aAlibaba's Hong Kong shares rise 6.6% on debut in heavy volume
RE
04:00aFrance proposes 12.5% as minimum corporate tax rate under OECD reform
RE
03:52aTrade optimism lifts world stock markets
RE
03:51aTrade optimism lifts world stock markets
RE
03:40aIndonesia government wants more private sector investment in infrastructure - minister
RE
03:38aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $64.21 a barrel Monday, 25 November 2019
PU
03:30aJD COM : China forex regulator fines JD.com's Chinabank Payments for illegal forex transfer
RE
03:21aDollar gives back some gains from U.S.-China trade deal optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
2AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
3PEUGEOT : Car parts maker Faurecia sees record profits in 2022, shares rise
4BOUGAINVILLE COPPER LIMITED : Bougainville mining expectations rise amid peaceful referendum
5CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group