Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : daily basket price stood at $64.57 a barrel Wednesday, 18 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 03:07am EDT

Vienna, Austria, 19 September 2019--The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $64.57 a barrel on Wednesday, compared with $67.88 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 07:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55aEthiopia rejects Egypt's plan for operating giant dam on the Nile
RE
03:52aIndonesia central bank relaxes lending rules alongside rate cut
RE
03:52aPËRFUNDON &LDQUO;ALBANIAN EFFORT 19&RDQUO;, XHAÇKA : Stërvitje të tilla ndërtojnë fuqinë e Aleancës
PU
03:51aJapan's bank lobby welcomes BOJ's decision not to deepen negative interest rates
RE
03:47aYen rallies after BoJ keeps policy steady, dollar struggles post-Fed
RE
03:47aGOVERNMENT OF FINLAND : Minister Mikkonen to attend UN Secretary-General's Climate Summit and Sustainable Development Summit in New York
PU
03:44aYen rallies after BoJ keeps policy steady, dollar struggles post-Fed
RE
03:40aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 dips as Next, Diageo weigh, BoE statement awaited
RE
03:37aNext's poor autumn trading due to warm weather, not Brexit - CEO
RE
03:37aFAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : CBSG Consortium is Reshaping Mobile Payments with Cross-Carrier Blockchain Platform
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00%
2BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
3DIAGEO : DIAGEO : Reports Good Start to Fiscal Year 2020; Backs Full-Year Views
4GENERAL MILLS : GENERAL MILLS : Snack Brands Hurt General Mills
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Sets $40 Billion Buyback

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group