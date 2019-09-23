Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : daily basket price stood at $65.30 a barrel Friday, 20 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:02am EDT

Vienna, Austria, 23 September 2019--The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $65.30 a barrel on Friday, compared with $64.39 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 07:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54aEuro skids as German economic gloom deepens
RE
03:54aSouth African rand firmer against dollar, seen on backfoot
RE
03:52aWANTED : Graduate engineers - 23 September 2019 New
PU
03:52aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Factories which re-open must pay increased bonuses immediately
PU
03:51aThai August factory output seen falling 3.6% year on year
RE
03:42aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Industry Turnover Indices. Provisional data
PU
03:42aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Industrial New Orders Received Indices. Provisional data
PU
03:42aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Services sector activity indicators. Provisional data
PU
03:36aTanzania fines five banks for lax anti-money laundering controls
RE
03:33aIndonesian parliament body approves government's $180 billion budget for 2020
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded as British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2Asian shares ease on geopolitical tensions, oil up 1%
3SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
4THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Key dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook
5EASYJET : Travel operator TUI, airlines shares seen boosted by Thomas Cook collapse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group