OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : hosts series of energy round table with reputable international institutions

04/29/2020 | 07:28pm EDT

The OPEC Secretariat has been hosting a series of energy round tables with select experts from international institutions, the oil industry and the financial community following two Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meetings held via videoconference on 9 and 12 April.

Participants from IHS Markit, the Atlantic Council and Columbia's Center on Global Energy Policy presented their views on the historic outcome of the Ministerial Meetings and the unparalleled economic and oil market conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discussion topics have also included the broader dialogue and cooperative efforts among major producing countries beyond the DoC; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world economy; and the sudden contraction in oil demand and the ensuing major imbalance in the market.

'It is of enormous strategic importance that we hold these energy round tables, drawing on the expertise of leading analysts, scholars and economists, to get a deeper understanding of the market and conditions affecting it,' said OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo.

The OPEC Secretariat will continue the discussions today with global market research analysts from Citi. Participants will examine current market volatility and large uncertainties about the world economy and oil demand prospects.

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 23:27:02 UTC
