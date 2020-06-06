Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEC, Russia extend record oil cuts to end of July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/06/2020 | 01:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph and Opec logo in this illustration picture

By Ahmad Ghaddar, Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler

OPEC, Russia and allies agreed on Saturday to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July, prolonging a deal that has helped crude prices double in the past two months by withdrawing almost 10% of global supplies from the market.

The group, known as OPEC+, also demanded countries such as Nigeria and Iraq, which exceeded production quotas in May and June, compensate with extra cuts in July to September.

OPEC+ had initially agreed in April that it would cut supply by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) during May-June to prop up prices that collapsed due to the coronavirus crisis. Those cuts were due to taper to 7.7 million bpd from July to December.

"Demand is returning as big oil-consuming economies emerge from pandemic lockdown. But we are not out of the woods yet and challenges ahead remain," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told the video conference of OPEC+ ministers.

Benchmark Brent crude climbed to a three-month high on Friday above $42 a barrel, after diving below $20 in April. Prices still remain a third lower than at the end of 2019.

"Prices can be expected to be strong from Monday, keeping their $40 plus levels," said Bjornar Tonhaugen from Rystad Energy.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC's de facto leader, and Russia have to perform a balancing act of pushing up oil prices to meet their budget needs while not driving them much above $50 a barrel to avoid encouraging a resurgence of rival U.S. shale production.

Graphic: OPEC+ Cuts for May and June ,

BULGING INVENTORIES

The April deal was agreed under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who wants to avoid U.S. oil industry bankruptcies.

Trump, who previously threatened to pull U.S. troops out of Saudi Arabia if Riyadh did not act, spoke to the Russian and Saudi leaders before Saturday's talks, saying he was happy with the price recovery.

While oil prices have partially recovered, they are still well below the costs of most U.S. shale producers. Shutdowns, layoffs and cost cutting continue across the United States.

As global lockdown restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus are being eased, oil demand is expected to exceed supply sometime in July but OPEC has yet to clear 1 billion barrels of excess oil inventories accumulated since March.

Tonhaugen said Saturday's decisions would help OPEC reduce inventories at a rate of 3 million to 4 million bpd over July-August.

"The quicker stocks fall, the higher prices will get. And that is crucial for many OPEC+ economies, whose fiscal budgets count on oil sales," he said.

Nigeria's petroleum ministry said Abuja backed the idea of compensating for its excessive output in May and June.

Iraq, with one of the worst compliance rates in May, agreed to extra cuts although it was not clear how Baghdad would reach agreement with oil majors on curbing Iraqi output. [OPEC/O]

Iraq produced 520,000 bpd above its quota in May, while overproduction by Nigeria was 120,000 bpd, Angola's was 130,000 bpd, Kazakhstan's was 180,000 bpd and Russia's was 100,000 bpd, according to OPEC+ data.

OPEC+'s joint ministerial monitoring committee, known as the JMMC, would now meet every month until December to review the market, compliance and recommend levels of cuts.

The next JMMC meeting is scheduled for June 18, while the next full OPEC and OPEC+ meeting will take place on Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

Graphic: OPEC May Production,

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova in Moscow, Rania El Gamal in Dubai, Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar in London, Libby George in Abuja, Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad, Lamine Chikhi in Algiers; Writing by Dmitry Zhdhannikov; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.25% 68.681 Delayed Quote.11.55%
WTI 5.07% 39.065 Delayed Quote.-39.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:31pOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : The 11th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting concludes
PU
01:14p'Am I going to get shot?' kids ask, as brands try to explain racism and violence to children
RE
01:11pOPEC, Russia extend record oil cuts to end of July
RE
01:11pOPEC, Russia extend record oil cuts to end of July
RE
01:06pOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : 179th Meeting of the Conference concludes
PU
12:59pOPEC+ endorses one-month extension to oil cuts - sources
RE
12:59pIraq tells OPEC it will cut oil output to comply with quota - OPEC delegate
RE
12:59pOPEC and allies to agree one-month extension to output cuts - OPEC delegate
RE
09:48aU.S. Unemployment Rate Fell to 13.3% in May -- 5th Update
DJ
09:31aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's progress on economic resumption on June 6
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Buyout firm Sycamore Partners in talks to buy J.C. Penney - sources
2U.S. will allow Chinese passenger carriers two flights per week
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Zuckerberg promises a review of content policies after backlash
4MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC. : MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Trump administration orders Marriott to cease Cuba ho..
5BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS : Long-term (48-week) Data Show Treatment with Berot..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group