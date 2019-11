It is premature to discuss the December OPEC+ decision and it is too early to say if further output cuts would be needed, Barkindo told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event in Abu Dhabi.

OPEC and it's non-OPEC partners need to continue working together to weather uncertainties and are committed to doing so, he said.

