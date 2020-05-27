Log in
OPEC Secretary General welcomes new Venezuelan Minister

05/27/2020 | 11:58am EDT
Vienna, Austria, 27 May 2020--OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, and HE Tareck El Aissami, Venezuela's People's Minister of Petroleum, held a videoconference meeting today to welcome the minister to OPEC and discuss recent oil market developments and the upcoming June ministerial meetings.

Barkindo highlighted the vital role Venezuela played in the establishment of OPEC in 1960, helping bring together the five Founders around the premise of cooperation, with a commitment to safeguard their legitimate national interests and ensure stability in the global oil market.

He noted that the endorsement by 24 OPEC and non-OPEC producers of the 'Charter of Cooperation' (CoC) at the Ministerial Meetings in July 2019 during the Venezuelan Presidency of OPEC in 2019 is a legacy that the government and people of Venezuela should be extremely proud of.

The SG briefed the minister on the high level of commitment, motivation and dedication of OPEC and other producing countries in the 'Declaration of Cooperation (DoC), in terms of adhering to the production adjustments that began on May 1 and providing a platform for recovery and growth in the coming months and years.

'We need to remain steadfast, attentive and continue with the sense of purpose that all participants have shown since the April Ministerial Meetings. We do not want to jeopardize the turnaround we have witnessed in recent weeks', said Barkindo.

El Aissami commended OPEC: 'We are honoured to be a Founder Member of the important Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries; a body that through cooperation, has played an essential role in the (world's) civilization and in helping to maintain stable oil markets for producers and consumers and the global economy.'

The Minister added: 'I would like to express our profound satisfaction to the agreement reflected in the Declaration of Cooperation, as well as the Charter of Cooperation.' The DoC and CoC have consolidated cooperation among 24 oil producing countries, he noted.

In concluding, Barkindo said that OPEC continues to count on Venezuela's leadership role, wisdom and rich experience in navigating the journey ahead, and in doing so, making OPEC a stronger and more effective organization.

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 15:57:09 UTC
