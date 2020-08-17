Log in
OPEC daily basket price stood at $44.62 a barrel Friday, 14 August 2020

08/17/2020 | 03:48am EDT
Vienna, Austria, 17 August 2020--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $44.62 a barrel on Friday, compared with $45.34 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:47:19 UTC
