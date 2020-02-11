Log in
OPEC daily basket price stood at $54.17 a barrel Monday, 10 February 2020

02/11/2020 | 03:33am EST

Vienna, Austria, 11 February 2020-The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $54.17 a barrel on Monday, compared with $55.09 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:32:08 UTC
