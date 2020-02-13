Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPEC daily basket price stood at $55.54 a barrel Wednesday, 12 February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 04:21am EST

Vienna, Austria, 13 February 2020-The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $55.54 a barrel on Wednesday, compared with $54.16 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 09:20:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:51aAirbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit
RE
04:51aUS BANCORP : 10 years and 5 kids later, Josip Belavic went back to school
PU
04:51aRetail Sales Indices
PU
04:51aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Confirmation of Ireland as Home Member State
PU
04:51aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Article 8
PU
04:51aWAF : West African Commissions Crushing Ahead of Schedule
PU
04:51aSELF STORAGE : SSG - Share capital increase registered
AQ
04:49aANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC : Director Share Dealings in Company
AQ
04:49aACCIONA S A : 6,700 pupils and teachers have participated in ACCIONA's Sustainability Workshop in Mexico in the last three years
AQ
04:49aWATERLOO BREWING : Brews Up Two New Spring Summer Radlers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
2AEGON N.V. : AEGON : reports second half 2019 results
3NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
4IPSEN : IPSEN :  Ipsen Presents Its 2019 Results, Provides 2020 Guidance and Updates 2022 Financial Outlook
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Swung to Loss in 2019, Sets 2020 Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group