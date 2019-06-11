Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place - UAE energy minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 06:02pm EDT
UAE Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui talks to reporters during the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF15) in Algiers

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are close to reaching an agreement on extending production cuts, the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the International Economic Forum of the Americas, Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said that given existing oil inventories the output curbs should remain in place or be extended "at least until the end of the year."

The "right decision will be a rollover," said al-Mazroui, noting he favours continuing the curbs.

OPEC and producer allies including Russia last year agreed to cut their output beginning on Jan. 1 to avoid a supply glut. The agreement was to reduce supply by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for six months using October production as a baseline.

Even as OPEC and allies reduce output, U.S. shale output has continued to rise and some analysts predict weaker economic growth will reduce oil demand. U.S. shale producers this month will add 83,000 bpd, hitting 8.49 million bpd, the Energy Information Administration said last month.

"I think the demand for oil will remain solid in 2020," al-Mizrouei said in an interview on the sidelines of the economic forum.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Matthew Lewis)

By Allison Lampert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02pOPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place - UAE energy minister
RE
05:59pALABAMA FARMERS FEDERATION : Beef Producers Tour Sister State
PU
05:59pDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : We're inspired by DPR's regulatory activities in oil, gas sector — Uganda Official
PU
05:19pASSOCIATION OF ILLINOIS ELECTRIC COOPERATIVES : Shelby Electric holds 81st annual meeting
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10pUtilities Down on Treasury-Yield Outlook -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:09pCITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, June 12, 2019
PU
04:59pCAMPSSAH : A New Center for Faculty
PU
04:59pCommunications Services Up as Facebook Strength Offsets Sprint Weakness -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Eros International..
2CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESRCS CORP : China Gold International Resources Announces its Director, Ms. Fuzhen K..
3CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Price Increase for Acetate Tow
4Patrice A. Harris, M.D., Inaugurated as 174th President of the AMA
5New Subcutaneous Formulation of Celltrion Healthcare's CT-P13 (biosimilar infliximab) Shows Positive Result..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About