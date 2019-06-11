OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place - UAE energy minister

Speaking at the International Economic Forum of the Americas, Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said that given existing oil inventories the output curbs should remain in place or be extended "at least until the end of the year."

The "right decision will be a rollover," said al-Mazroui, noting he favours continuing the curbs.

OPEC and producer allies including Russia last year agreed to cut their output beginning on Jan. 1 to avoid a supply glut. The agreement was to reduce supply by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for six months using October production as a baseline.

Even as OPEC and allies reduce output, U.S. shale output has continued to rise and some analysts predict weaker economic growth will reduce oil demand. U.S. shale producers this month will add 83,000 bpd, hitting 8.49 million bpd, the Energy Information Administration said last month.

"I think the demand for oil will remain solid in 2020," al-Mizrouei said in an interview on the sidelines of the economic forum.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Matthew Lewis)

By Allison Lampert