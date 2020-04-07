Log in
OPEC+ needs to agree output numbers before meeting: Iran oil minister

04/07/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

There needs to be an agreement on oil production numbers before any future meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC members, Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh tweeted on Tuesday.

The United States and Canada should join in oil output cuts, Zanganeh tweeted, noting that he had spoken with oil ministers from Algeria, Russia, and Kuwait about stabilising the market.

"Before any meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC there needs to be an agreement on production numbers for any country that will reduce production," Zanganeh tweeted.

(This story corrects to change headline from 'OPEC+ won't meet until output numbers agreed'.)

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by David Clarke)

