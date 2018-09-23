OPEC, non-OPEC panel unlikely to recommend further oil output hike: sources
09/23/2018 | 09:46am CEST
ALGIERS (Reuters) - A panel comprised of ministers from OPEC and allied oil producers meeting on Sunday is unlikely to recommend a further increase in crude production from that agreed in June, five OPEC and non-OPEC sources told Reuters.
The panel is also unlikely to decide how to distribute the output increase of 1 million barrels per day decided when OPEC and allied producers last met in June, sources said.
