OPEC, non-OPEC to meet next on July 1-2 - OPEC website

06/19/2019 | 03:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside their headquarters in Vienna

DUBAI (Reuters) - OPEC has agreed to move its next meeting to July 1, followed by a meeting with non-OPEC allies on July 2, according to new dates posted on the website of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

OPEC and allies were originally planning to meet on June 25-26, and have been debating for the past month on a new date for their upcoming meeting to discuss oil output policy.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.03% 62.36 Delayed Quote.14.90%
WTI -0.20% 54.05 Delayed Quote.15.99%
