Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OPEC oil output drops in January on Saudi cut, outages and sanctions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 07:41am EST
The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen inside their headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC oil supply has fallen in January by the largest amount in two years, a Reuters survey found, as top exporter Saudi Arabia over-delivered on the group's supply pact while Iran, Libya and Venezuela registered involuntary declines.

The 14-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has pumped 30.98 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, the survey showed on Thursday, down 890,000 bpd from December and the largest month-on-month drop since January 2017.

The survey suggests that Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies over-delivered on pledged supply curbs to avert the possibility of a new glut building up this year. A formal accord by OPEC and its allies to cut supply in 2019 took effect on Jan. 1.

Crude oil has risen to $62 a barrel after a dip below $50 in December, boosted by the Saudi move, a host of involuntary curbs in other OPEC countries and the prospect of lower supply from Venezuela after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on its oil industry.

OPEC, Russia and other non-members -- an alliance known as OPEC+ -- agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1. OPEC's share of the cut is 800,000 bpd, to be delivered by 11 members -- all except Iran, Libya and Venezuela.

In January the 11 OPEC members bound by the new supply-limiting agreement achieved 70 percent of the pledged cuts, the survey found. Further declines in Iran, Libya and Venezuela boosted the total OPEC decline to 890,000 bpd.

The latest OPEC+ deal came months after they had agreed to pump more oil, which in turn partially unwound the original supply-limiting accord that took effect in 2017.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market and is based on shipping data provided by external sources, Refinitiv Eikon flows data and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consulting firms.

(Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Rania El Gamal; Editing by David Goodman)

By Alex Lawler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:54aItaly fourth quarter GDP contracts, throwing economy into recession
RE
07:54aGFAR GLOBAL FORUM ON AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH : Achieving greater impact together
PU
07:50aGlobal funds raise equities to highest in nearly a year
RE
07:48aIran says Europe's new trade mechanism is 'first step' - TV
RE
07:47aOil faces uphill struggle as shale, growth risks challenge OPEC cuts
RE
07:45aEurozone Slowdown Feeds Fears About Faltering Global Growth -- Update
DJ
07:45aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Poised to Extend Gains on Fed Boost
DJ
07:44aBritish car industry warns against no-deal Brexit as investment slumps
RE
07:41aOPEC oil output drops in January on Saudi cut, outages and sanctions
RE
07:39aToymaker Lego to open 80 new shops in China this year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic significantly increased sales and earnings in fiscal year 2018
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA CORPORATION : Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2018
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Is Dented By Chip Shortage
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 4Q Profit Rose After Benefiting from Higher Oil and Gas Prices

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.